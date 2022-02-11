The National Memo Logo

Trump Stolen Papers ‘Clearly Marked Top Secret’

Trump's Stolen Papers Were Top Secret

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

In case there's any claim Donald Trump didn't know the documents that found their way to his winter home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, were classified and he just got confused, The Washington Post reports some of those very documents were "clearly marked" as classified or even "top secret."

The Post for the first time is revealing that Trump did take classified documents from the White House when he retired.

"The existence of clearly marked classified documents in the trove — which has not previously been reported — is likely to intensify the legal pressure that Trump or his staffers could face, and raises new questions about why the materials were taken out of the White House," The Post adds.

While it was unclear how many classified documents were among those received by the Archives, some bore markings that the information was extremely sensitive and would be limited to a small group of officials with authority to view such highly classified information, the two people familiar with the matter said."

Part of how Trump won the White House in 2016 was his war against Hillary Clinton, and his accusations she had mishandled classified documents, calling it a "crime" and supporting chants of "lock her up."

Article reprinted with permission from Alternet

