Herman Cain Went To Tulsa Rally Without Mask— Now In Hospital With Covid-19
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Herman Cain, the former Godfather's Pizza CEO who ran in the 2012 Republican presidential primary, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Atlanta.
According to a statement posted on the 74-year-old Cain's Twitter account, the far-right Tea Party activist — who President Donald Trump, at one point, considered for the position of Federal Reserve chairman— was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday. And on Wednesday, his symptoms had grown worse and "required hospitalization."
The statement reported that Cain "is resting comfortably in an Atlanta-area hospital. Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert. There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer."
We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in… https://t.co/dlH6tyK8lR— Herman Cain (@Herman Cain)1593709200.0
