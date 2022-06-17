The National Memo Logo

Endorse This! Kimmel Destroys 'Absentee Dad' Herschel Walker

Jimmy Kimmel

Image Via YouTube

If ever there could be an African-American version of Donald Trump, that unquestionably would be Georgia Republican senate wannabe and former football star Herschel Walker. From his constant weird lying to his verbal word salads that make Sarah Palin sound like Orwell, Walker embodies MAGA: lies, conspiracies, lack of accountability, incompetence, and ignorance.

Well, it seems we can add deadbeat dad to the mix.

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Walker after a series of reports about multiple hidden children whom he fathered.

“Just in time for Father’s Day, we found out he has not one but three children he somehow forgot to mention,” noted Kimmel. “He has four kids and raised one of them, which is interesting because he’s a very outspoken critic of absentee fathers. He blames every societal problem on absentee dads and I guess he would know, because he is one!”

Kimmel has a few more choice words for this clown candidate.

Watch the entire segment below:


herschel walker

