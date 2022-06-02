The National Memo Logo

Endorse This! Colbert Hilariously Destroys Herschel Walker's 'Gun Plan'

Stephen Colbert, left, and Herschel Walker

Image via YouTube

Republicans have been tripping over themselves in an all-out race to shield the NRA and find any blame for gun shootings that ignores actual guns. And while we thought Ted Cruz had the dumbest excuse, Georgia's Trump-backed Senate candidate and former football player Herschel Walker appear to have out-dumbed Cruz.

Walker says the solution to school shootings involves "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." Did Walker play wearing a helmet? Late Show host Stephen Colbert gleefully assessed his suggestion.

“Yeah, what about doing that?” Colbert said on Wednesday night. “It’s high time to create the Federal Bureau Of Looking At Young Men Who Are Looking At Women Who Are Looking At Social Media.”

Colbert even came up with a logo for this so-called agency.

herschel walker

Biden Will Deliver Primetime Address Concerning Guns On Thursday

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will deliver a primetime address on guns at 7:30 p.m ET on Thursday night, the White House said.

His planned remarks follow a string of high-profile mass shootings in recent weeks at a grocery story in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a medical clinic in Oklahoma.

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

