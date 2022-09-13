The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#Endorse This: Colbert Nails Down Trump's Worst Legal Worry

Stephen Colbert

Image Via YouTube

Facing a litany of legal troubles following the FBI's discovery of classified government documents at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump is in a terrible bind. But Stephen Colbert says his worst problem is that he can't find a decent lawyer.

“His current legal team consists of a Florida insurance lawyer who’s never had a federal case, a former host at far-right One America News and a past general counsel for a parking garage company,” noted a smirking Colbert.

"Only the best and brightest people, right?" Colbert went on. "Please, Lord, I don’t ask for much, but please -- let this go to trial.”

Colbert imagines what a clown show that trial would be. Just click!

Watch the entire segment below:

From Your Site Articles
Stephen Colbert

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Senators Demand Probe Of Fake 'Rothschild' Heiress Who Infiltrated Trump Club

@next2godwin

Inna Yashchyshyn with former president Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham at Mar-a-Lago in May 2021

Senators are calling for an investigation into a Russian-speaking Ukrainian scammer who, posing as a member of the Rothschild banking family, infiltrated Mar-a-Lago and met top Republicans, including former President Trump.

Keep reading... Show less
inna yashchyshyn
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}