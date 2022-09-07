The National Memo Logo

#Endorse This: Colbert Roasts Trump's Pet Judge With Tuneful Parody​​

Late Show host Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's "Special Master" Judge

Image via YouTube

Late Show host Stephen Colbert came roaring back and immediately laid into the judge who ruled in favor of a “special master” for the Donald Trump classified documents case with another “fake news alerts” installment.

Colbert started the bit with a broadcast TV segment of the news, including the headline “Judge Aileen Cannon to Appoint ‘Special Master'” below mugshots of the Florida federal judge and her patron Trump, as well as images of what appeared to be pages from Cannon’s ruling. Then came a funny accordion riff of 80's hit Come On Eileen -- but with parody lyrics to play off the judge's first name.

“Oh screw you Aileen, he stole top secret things

"And then mixed theem, with Time maaaagaziiines.”


Watch the entire segment below:


special master

