The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Most Endangered House Republicans Line Up Behind Extremist Speaker

@LauraClawson
Most Endangered House Republicans Line Up Behind Extremist Speaker

Rep. Mike Lawler

Kevin McCarthy

Whether out of desperation or sheer exhaustion, House Republicans unanimously voted in a new Speaker more than three weeks after Kevin McCarthy was booted. And what a doozy of a speaker he is: Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) is an anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ+ bigot who is all in on an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden based on lies. He considers himself and Rep. Jim Jordan to be “like Batman and Robin,” and if he were Robin before, maybe now he gets to be Batman. And all 18 Republicans representing districts President Joe Biden won in 2020 got behind this extremist.

Nine Biden-district Republicans voted for Jordan as speaker all three times. Another three voted for him twice before flipping their votes the third time. But Johnson? The “most important architect of the Electoral College objections” in the House on January 6, 2021, according to The New York Times? He got all 18 of them. And all 18 of them are going to have to answer for it in their 2024 reelection campaigns—Democrats will make sure of that (like New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who got heckled on the floor as he voted for Johnson).

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
Kevin McCarthy

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

New Book: 'Dismissive' McCarthy Blew Off Cheney's January 6 Warning

@alexvhenderson
Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney

Photo by wyoguard/ CC BY-ND 2.0

When Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) approached then-Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, Cheney — according to the Carol Leonnig/Philip Rucker book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Yearangrily snapped at him, "Get away from me! You f****** did this."

Keep reading...Show less
Liz Cheney

Moms For Liberty Activist Pushed Anne Frank Book Ban -- And Joined Antisemitic Broadcast

Moms For Liberty Activist Pushed Anne Frank Book Ban -- And Joined Antisemitic Broadcast

Jennifer Pippin

Moms for Liberty

A Moms for Liberty chair who previously fought a library for having an adaption of Anne Frank’s diary recently promoted her organization on an antisemitic network that warns viewers about “seditious Jews,” “Jewish tyrants,” and how Jewish people “have forsaken God.” She clearly had a positive effect on network leader Rick Wiles, who told her that he wants to “do everything I can to help you” and said that Moms for Liberty is doing “great work.”

Keep reading...Show less
moms for liberty
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}