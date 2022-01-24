Ivanka's Non-Response To House Panel Says She Opposed January 6 Violence
Ivanka Trump is responding to her invitation from the January 6 House Select Committee by issuing a statement that is being seen suggesting she has no intention of accepting. The committee sent the former First Daughter and White House senior advisor a lengthy 11-page letter last Thursday asking for her voluntary cooperation.
A statement from her spokesperson given to CNN White House Correspondent Kate Bennett references a tweet posted by Ivanka Trump the day of the attack on the Capitol – a tweet she was forced to delete after massive outrage.
“As the Committee already knows, Ivanka did not speak at the January 6 rally,” the statement reads. “As she publicly stated at 3:15pm, ‘any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately.”
NEW: @IvankaTrump's spokesperson tells me Ivanka "just learned" of the 1/6 Committee's invitation to appear before them, but from the response below, it sounds as though she isn't planning to do so:pic.twitter.com/VXpUXDnEuP— Kate Bennett (@Kate Bennett) 1642703373
But actually, Ivanka Trump called the insurrectionists “American Patriots,” as CNN reported that day:\
Ivanka Trump addressed the rioters as "American Patriots" in a tweet, then deleted it https://cnn.it/3pZaCiS\u00a0pic.twitter.com/qSH3T9I5gc— CNN (@CNN) 1609966677
