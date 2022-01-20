The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

January 6 Panel Wants Interview With Ivanka Trump

January 6th Select Committee Wants An Interview With Ivanka Trump

Image via US National Archives

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives' panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is seeking an interview with former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump, it said on Thursday.

In a letter to Trump, lawmakers said they were seeking her voluntary cooperation as part of their ongoing probe and would limit their questions to issues related to events surrounding that day, including activities leading up to or influencing it and her role in the White House at that time.

The panel noted that she "was present in the Oval Office" during key conversations leading up to Jan. 6, and observed a conversation between the president and Vice President Mike Pence on the 6th.

The former president has blasted the committee's probe as a partisan effort, and has sought to block other aides' testimony and White House documents from reaching the panel.

Representatives for Ivanka Trump could not be immediately reached to comment on the committee's request.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Kanishka Singh; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann and Jonathan Oatis)

From Your Site Articles
ivanka trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Politico Puts Lipstick And Glitter On Trump’s ‘Consequential’ Post-Presidency

Donald Trump Now Leads An Authoritarian Movement

Image via Flickr|DonkeyHotey

Politico Magazine published an article Thursday that perfectly embodies the failures of tabloid-style political journalism to address the fundamental dangers facing the country: “145 Things Donald Trump Did in His First Year as the Most Consequential Former President Ever.”

“In ways both absurd and serious, the 45th president refused to let go of the spotlight or his party and redefined what it means to be a former leader of the free world,” the article sub-headline states, sitting above a colorful image containing a photo of a smiling Trump and images that have defined his post-presidency, including his second impeachment, golf clubs, and a vaccination needle.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump

Howard Stern To Anti-Vaxxers: "If You Don't Get It, Go Home And Die" (AUDIO)

Howard Stern Has A Blunt Message For Anti-Vaxxers

Image via Flickr|Bill Norton

Shock Jock Howard Stern had some blunt words for the selfish anti-vaxxer crowd that refuses to grasp the grounded science behind vaccines. Stern, by no means a supporter of government intervention into the private lives of citizens, prides himself as a thoughtful citizen who regards vaccination as the most basic thing you can do as a citizen. Stern, who has used his Sirius/XM platform in the past to scold Trumpers, is absolutely done with anti-vaxxers and their never-ending stream of idiotic conspiracies.

In the clip below, Stern shoots down stupid anti-vax theories of "magnetism."

Keep reading... Show less
Howard Stern
x
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "856955255825006592", contdata: { title: "U.S. panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks interview with Ivanka Trump", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1642700740", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>