Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: James Corden Croons A Scorch Song To Trump

The Late Late Show host James Corden

Screen shot from YouTube

James Corden isn't hyper-attuned to politics like a Kimmel or Colbert, but the charming Late Late Show host just can't any more with Donald Trump.

And unlike those two late-night comics, Corden is a triple threat. He's not only a devastating wit, but he can write a lyric -- and he can really sing. Don't be too shocked if the Grammy host gets his own nomination.

"Maybe I'm Immune" is his parody tribute to Paul McCartney's classic "Maybe I'm Amazed." With its burns of Trump, Trump's doctor, Trump endangering his Secret Service detail, and Trump staring at dismal poll numbers, Corden's version gives new meaning to the old "torch song." Maybe now it's a scorch song.

Click and enjoy.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
james corden
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Despite Law, Few Ex-Felons In Florida Will Be Able To Vote

@lmower3
Photo by Darylann Elmi/ iStock

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

Nearly two years after Florida voters approved a landmark constitutional amendment allowing felons to vote, state officials don't know how many have registered. They also don't know how many felons on the voter rolls owe court fees, fines or restitution that would disqualify them from voting under a subsequent state law that limited the amendment's scope.

Florida officials have not removed any felons from the rolls for owing fines or fees, and they're unlikely to do so before Election Day, Secretary of State Laurel Lee said in an interview Monday. It's unclear whether those whom the state fails to prune are entitled to vote after all — or may face prosecution if they do.

Keep reading... Show less
voting rights