'Call Your Lawyer': Experts Warn Of Legal Jeopardy For Trump's Coup Enablers

Mark Meadows

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Legal experts including a Harvard professor and a top election and voting rights attorney are weighing in on Sunday night's bombshell report from Rolling Stone naming members of Congress and the Trump administration who were involved in the planning and organizing of the January 6 rally and/or "Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss," according to two of the planners of the "Stop the Steal" rally.

Rolling Stone reports "planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, D.C., have begun communicating with congressional investigators and sharing new information about what happened when the former president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Two of these people have spoken to Rolling Stone extensively in recent weeks and detailed explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent."

Those named in the Rolling Stone report as allegedly being involved include Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and these members of Congress or their staffers: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

Harvard professor, CNN Analyst, and former Obama Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem says clearly: "Mark Meadows, just three words: call your lawyer."

Marc Elias, a top election law attorney who oversaw the 50-state response to the Trump campaign's attempts contesting the 2020 election for the DNC calls for every member of Congress involved to be "expelled."

Elie Mystal, the Justice Correspondent for The Nation says this is a matter for the DOJ:

"The potential that Members of Congress were deeply involved in the failed Trump Coup is another reason AG Garland must appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Jan. 6th," says former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean, who also makes clear this is a matter for DOJ. "There are Congressional staff who can testify to the involvement of Members."

Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor for 30 years, is calling it the "mother of all cover-ups."

Attorney Maya Wiley, an MSNBC and NBC News Legal Analyst and senior vice president for social justice at The New School says it "Certainly explains how hard GOP tried to derail" the January 6 committee.

january 6 conspiracy

