Endorse This! President Biden Trashes Trump, Talks Gun Violence On Kimmel

President Biden sits down with Jimmy Kimmel

a57.foxnews.com

In his first live-in-studio appearance since taking office during the pandemic, President Joe Biden sat down with late-night comedy host Jimmy Kimmel to let off a little steam and set the record straight on inflation and gun violence plaguing Americans. Like most Americans, the late-night comic is impatient for action on guns -- and jokingly prodded the president.

Biden explained that he has done executive orders on guns but some things are beyond executive power alone. Then he took a poke at his predecessor.

"But what I don't want to do, and I'm not being facetious, I don't want to emulate Trump's abuse of the Constitution," Biden told Kimmel. "I often get asked, 'look the Republicans don't play it square, why do you play it square?' Well, guess what? If we do the same thing they do, our democracy will literally be in jeopardy."

Watch the Interview Below:


joe biden

Russian Puppet Court In Ukraine Sentences Three Foreign Fighters To Death

@reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

The court found the three men - Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun - guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR", the Interfax news agency quoted a court official as saying.

Keep reading... Show less

Michigan GOP Governor Candidate Busted For Role In Capitol Riot

@reuters

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The FBI arrested Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday over misdemeanor charges stemming from his role in the January 6. 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by throngs of then-President Donald Trump's supporters, the Justice Department said.

Keep reading... Show less
ryan kelley
