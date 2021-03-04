The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Sen. Hawley Boasts ‘Outpouring Of Support,' But His Ratings Have Tanked

Sen. Josh Hawley

Photo by Mizzou CAFNR is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Thursday touted the support he has received since his attack on the legitimacy of the presidential election on the day of the Capitol riot.

Hawley was one of six GOP senators who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College win on January 6, even after the pro-Trump mob had breached the Capitol.

Appearing on Fox News' Fox & Friends, Hawley was asked to comment on the reaction he has received from Democrats and others to his actions.

"It has been amazing to see the outpouring of support since their efforts to cancel me, to cancel other conservatives, to cancel anybody who won't go along with their radical left agenda," Hawley replied.

Hawley has frequently claimed he is being "canceled." Meanwhile, he continues to make dozens of media appearances and publish op-ed columns, spreading his complaints via a broad media platform.

Hawley told Fox that his critics "lied every which way about my objection on January 6" and declared, "It hasn't worked."

Hawley told the hosts to "look at my support in my home state" for evidence that the purported campaign against him had failed.

But in fact, polls show that Hawley's support in Missouri dropped after his actions on January 6.

In a Morning Consult poll released in January, Hawley's net approval rating dropped 12 points. The poll showed not only a drop in support among voters in general, but also a 14-point drop in net approval specifically among Republican voters.

From the March 4 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

BRIAN KILMEADE, Fox News: Senator, what is life like for you now with the backlash from Democrats in particular about your would-be speech on Jan. 6 and the unrest that we all know about? Have things settled down for you?
JOSH HAWLEY: You know, it has been – truly it has been amazing to see the outpouring of support since their efforts to cancel me, to cancel other conservatives, to cancel anybody who won't go along with their radical left agenda.
Of course, they lied every which way about my objection on Jan. 6, they lied about my positions. And it hasn't worked. I mean, that's the great thing, you look at my support in my home state of Missouri, you look at the support we've gotten from around the nation, it's utterly failed and backfired, actually.
And I think people want folks who are going to stand up and tell the truth and who, no matter what the criticism is, are going to keep on doing their job, and that's exactly what I'm going to do.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
josh hawley

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

CBS News Slammed For ‘Complicit’ Interview With QAnon Rioter

Jacob Chansley

Screenshot from CBS News

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Should Americans hear from an individual in jail facing felony charges related to their alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection, especially on the day terrorism experts say the QAnon cult might again engage in violence so dangerous the House has postponed business for the day?

Keep reading... Show less
jacob chansley

Close
Copy link