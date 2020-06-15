Right-Wing Leader Who Pushed Gorsuch Is Furious Over His LGBTQ Rights Opinion
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
The head of a far right wing activist group is furious that conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote Monday's majority Supreme Court opinion that finds discriminating against LGBTQ workers is illegal.
Judicial Crisis Network, a "powerful dark money group pushing [the] court to right," ran a $10 million campaign in 2017 to force Gorsuch onto the bench. He is President Donald Trump's first Supreme Court nominee. The group also spent $1 million to block President Barack Obama from putting Merrick Garland on the bench.
In a series of tweets Carrie Severino blasted Justice Gorsuch and the five others who sided with his opinion. She even claims they are merely trying to appeal to college students by finding that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination.
Gorsuch, a textualist who replaced Justice Antonin Scalia on the bench, decided that as written, the actual words of the Civil Rights Act make clear that discriminating on the basis of sex is illegal.
Severino, who also happens to be married to Roger Severino, a far right wing religious activist who heads the Dept. of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights under Trump, is furious.
President Trump and his administration oppose rights for LGBTQ workers and actively lobbied to have the Court rule discrimination is legal.
On social media many – including some conservatives – are mocking her.
- Report: $22 Million In Dark Money Behind Kavanaugh Nomination ... ›
- How Neil Gorsuch Snowed One Side Of The Senate Aisle - National ... ›
- Trump Selects Neil Gorsuch, Extreme Conservative, For Supreme ... ›