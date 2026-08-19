GOP Guru Rove: Trump Must Intervene To Save Paxton From Talarico Surge
Karl Rove, a longtime Republican operative and fixer, issued a dire warning to Republicans about the failing campaign of Senate candidate Ken Paxton during a Fox News appearance on Tuesday.
Rove told the hosts of Fox’s America’s Newsroom that he believes that recent campaign finance filings from Paxton, which show his fundraising heavily trailing that of Democratic nominee James Talarico, will require presidential intervention to save the seat.
Rove also indicated that the seat should be considered a “toss-up,” despite the fact that Republicans won their 2020 and 2024 Senate elections there by at least eight percentage points.
"The state is Republican in nature, but this is an unusual race,” Rove said. “Talarico, I think, had over $70 million raised, and Paxton had $9 million-plus.”
Rove criticized Paxton for visiting “Iceland with his new girlfriend” the week before the Fourth of July holiday instead of campaigning for the seat.
“This is going to be one that is going to depend mightily upon the decision of President Trump to spend or not spend the half-a-billion-plus dollars that he has in his two super PACs, MAGA Inc. and Never Surrender. If he does spend, then he can sort of even it up. If he doesn’t spend, this could be a really bad night for Republicans in Texas,” Rove concluded.
Rove is best known for being the so-called architect of former President George W. Bush’s political career. While Bush ended up as one of the most unpopular presidents in recent history following the failure of the Iraq War and the onset of the Great Recession, Rove did successfully steer Bush’s career through two terms as governor of Texas.
The negative assessment from Rove piles on to the waves of bad headlines rocking the Paxton campaign.
A poll released last Thursday by Emerson College showed Paxton and Talarico effectively tied, 47 percent to 46 percent. On Tuesday the Talarico campaign announced that Jacob Smith, who previously served as Cornyn’s deputy legislative director, had joined Talarico as his deputy policy director.
In the seat’s Republican primary earlier this year, many Republican insiders had preferred that incumbent Sen. John Cornyn would win the nomination. But after Cornyn clashed with Trump, Trump backed Paxton in the primary, and despite years of scandal and controversy, Paxton won.
Republican control of the Senate is being threatened by internal party disarray. Trump continues to wield an outsized influence over the party while plummeting in support with voters outside of the MAGA bubble.
Trump picking Paxton over Cornyn turned what may have been an easy race into a nail-biter. If Rove is to be believed, Trump will have to do the work to clean up his own mess.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
- Let’s Just Say It, Karl Rove Is A Big Part Of The Problem ›
- Karl Rove: Trump Is 'Helping Democrats,' Should Stay Out Of Midterm Campaign ›
- Who Is Funding Grover Norquist? Pretty Much Who You’d Expect ›
- Rove's Warning: Latino Voters In Texas Are Fleeing The GOP Before Midterm ›
- Karl Rove Has A Blistering Message For Defenders Of January 6 ›
- Paxton slams fellow Republicans on celebratory right-wing media tour following acquittal | KERA News ›
- Karl Rove Warns Trump He May 'Pay the Price' for Ken Paxton ›
- Rove says ‘court of opinion’ will make Paxton pay after impeachment acquittal ›
- Karl Rove: Ken Paxton nomination could risk GOP's Texas Senate seat ›
- Karl Rove in the Wall Street Journal: “The End Is Near for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton” - Democratic Attorneys General Association ›
- 'The end is near': Karl Rove dismantles Texas AG’s 'forgiveness-doctrine defense' - Alternet.org ›
- “The guy can’t keep his zipper up” Karl Rove pushes back at Ken Paxton ›