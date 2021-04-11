The National Memo Logo

Texas Attorney General Paxton Won't Release Texts He Sent During Capitol Riot

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.on Sept. 9, 2019.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is refusing to release text messages that he either sent or received while attending the pro-Donald Trump rally that devolved into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan 6, which resulted in five casualties. Several news outlets are attempting to obtain copies of the attorney general’s work-related email and text communications, despite Paxton’s office being uncooperative. The Texas Public Information Act ensures the public’s right to public officials’ government records. Lauren Downey, the public information coordinator at the Office of the Attorney General, said, “The...

VIDEO: Sanders Tells Biden, Don’t ‘Slow Down” On Infrastructure

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Sen. Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said over the weekend that amid the immediate emergencies of climate change, Covid-19, mass unemployment, and homelessness, congressional Democrats cannot afford to dampen their infrastructure ambitions in the hopes of winning support from obstructionist Republicans.

Keep reading... Show less
