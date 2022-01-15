The National Memo Logo

Monday, December 09, 2019

Former Prosecutor Zeros In On Why Kevin McCarthy Is Refusing To Testify

McCarthy Backs Out Of Jan. 6 Committee After Pelosi Rejects Banks And Jordan
Photo by Kevin McCarthy (Public domain)

During an appearance on Friday's edition of CNN's The Situation Room, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig weighed in on a newly uncovered radio interview with former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last year, which seems to explain McCarthy's reluctance to testify before the January 6th House Select Committee. In the interview, McCarthy said former President Donald Trump acknowledged some responsibility for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to Honig, this information totally explains McCarthy's steadfast refusal to cooperate with the House committee.

"McCarthy claims there's nothing, in his words, that he can provide to the committee," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "But just listening to his own words, that's clearly not true."

"It's complete nonsense, and it's simply not true," agreed Honig. "This new piece of tape, where McCarthy says Donald Trump acknowledged that he has some responsibility, that's extraordinarily powerful evidence. That's an admission of some culpability by Donald Trump to Kevin McCarthy. And the committee is right to be very much focused on that."

"That was the old McCarthy, before his voyage down to Mar-a-Lago," added Honig. "He seems to have emerged as a different person with a different take on the facts and reality."

Watch The Interview Below:

Kevin McCarthy

