Klobuchar, Buttigieg, O’Rourke Endorse Biden At Texas Rally

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke joined a rally in Dallas on Monday night to endorse Joe Biden in surprise developements that reshaped the Democratic primary on the eve of Super Tuesday. They led a parade of Democrats who have come around to back the former vice president since his resounding victory in South Carolina’s primary last Saturday.

“I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his,” said Buttigieg, citing Biden’s politics of “decency” and “empathy.” Klobuchar, who clashed with Buttigieg during debates, echoed those themes in embracing Biden, as did O’Rourke.

Biden warmly welcomed the support of his former rivals. He said Buttigieg reminds him of his late son Beau, the highest praise he can bestow on anyone, predicted that Klobuchar has a long political future, and invited O’Rourke to join him in fighting for gun safety, which the former El Paso congressman and Senate candidate has made his signature issue.

“You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me,” he said. “You’re going to be the one who leads this effort.”

Other prominent Democrats coming forward to endorse Biden over the past few days have included Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, and Alyssa Milano, the actress and activist.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders — who leads the delegate race and is expected to win California and other major contests on Super Tuesday — depicted the rush to Biden’s side as an effort to by “the establishment” to thwart his campaign. And Biden’s other rivals, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, both declared their determination to continue their campaigns.

