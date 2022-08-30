The National Memo Logo

Graham: 'Riots In The Streets' If Trump Is Prosecuted Over Documents

@BarbinMd

Sen. Lindsey Graham, left, and Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

Having spent more than five years publicly debasing himself to prove his fealty to Donald Trump, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham really upped his game on Sunday night, promising widespread domestic violence if the Department of Justice dared to declare that no one is above the law:

And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street.

Apparently Graham had no thoughts on Trump’s potential violations of The Espionage Act, or the various possible charges related to destroying, concealing, or falsifying documents, nor did he seem concerned about the “11 sets of classified documents ranging from ‘Confidential’ to ‘Secret’ to ‘Top Secret’ and ‘TS/CSI’ documents,” that would cause “exceptionally grave damage to the national security.” And he certainly gave no thought to denouncing such violence. So let’s call it a promise.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

Lindsey Graham

RNC Chief Ronna McDaniel No Longer Touting 2022 'Red Wave'

Ronna McDaniel

Youtube Screenshot

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has walked back her recent predictions of a GOP sweep in the 2022 midterm elections, telling Fox News that while she thinks her side will win, she isn't declaring that there will be a "red wave."

"Of course, I've been saying forever we don't like the phrase 'red wave,'" McDaniel said during an interview on Fox & Friends Monday morning, in response to a question about tightening poll numbers for November races. "We have to earn every single seat in the House and the Senate to take it back."

Keep reading... Show less
