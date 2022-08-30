Graham: 'Riots In The Streets' If Trump Is Prosecuted Over Documents
Having spent more than five years publicly debasing himself to prove his fealty to Donald Trump, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham really upped his game on Sunday night, promising widespread domestic violence if the Department of Justice dared to declare that no one is above the law:
And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street.
Apparently Graham had no thoughts on Trump’s potential violations of The Espionage Act, or the various possible charges related to destroying, concealing, or falsifying documents, nor did he seem concerned about the “11 sets of classified documents ranging from ‘Confidential’ to ‘Secret’ to ‘Top Secret’ and ‘TS/CSI’ documents,” that would cause “exceptionally grave damage to the national security.” And he certainly gave no thought to denouncing such violence. So let’s call it a promise.
Graham says there will be riots in the streets if Trump is prosecuted pic.twitter.com/oE6MyuqjeA— Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2022
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
