Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Hearing: Trump Summoned Violent Militias To March On The Capitol

Donald Trump planned and led the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, including sending loyalists to meet with far-right militia leaders who urged their members to come to Washington with weapons to help Trump seize a second term, yesterday's House Select Committee hearing disclosed.

The committee’s findings were alarming, including warnings in testimony from a former militia official that domestic terrorism surrounding the 2022 and 2024 elections was an ongoing threat. But the most stunning revelation came at the hearing’s close when co-chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), said that Trump was still interfering in the 2020 election by seeking to intimidate committee witnesses, which the panel had referred to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Liz Cheney: Trump Tried To Influence January 6 Witness Testimony

Donald Trump is now committing crimes in real time as the House Select Committee investigates the crimes he already committed while in office.

That’s the bombshell Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Republican vice chair of the committee, dropped at the conclusion of the panel’s seventh hearing documenting Trump’s coup plot. Cheney revealed that Trump apparently attempted to contact an unnamed witness whose testimony isn’t public yet.

