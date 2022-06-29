The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Bombshell January 6 Hearing Ends With Evidence Of Witness Intimidation

@DevilsTower

Rep. Liz Cheney

Youtube Screenshot

On Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, provided the committee with testimony that was absolutely jaw-dropping. During her relatively brief appearance, Hutchinson recounted how:

Everything pointed to Trump wanting to personally lead the assault on the joint meeting of Congress from the steps of the Capitol. It was testimony that should shake even Trump’s most fervent supporters.

But as the committee hearing was wrapping up, Rep. Liz Cheney interrupted the closing moments with her own version of “Just one more thing.” That thing? Evidence that members of Trump’s team had attempted to intimidate witnesses appearing before the committee and attempting to suborn false testimony.


When Cheney leaned into the microphone for a final statement, she made it clear there was yet another bombshell coming in a day that had already left craters across everything Trump. That final salvo turned out to be evidence that Trump. or someone close to him, has been attempting to engage in witness intimidation.

If all this sounds like the most blatant, least subtle, absolutely obvious attempt to say, “You better clam up if you know what’s good for you,” there is something else it sounds like: It sounds exactly like the way Trump has always spoken to his employees at Trump Corporation.

As former Trump attorney Michael Cohen explained in his 2019 testimony, this baldfaced intimidation is absolutely classic Trump.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

Related Articles Around the Web
Liz Cheney

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Relished 'Hang Mike Pence' Chants -- And Told His Staff So

@LauraClawson

Cassidy Hutchinson

Youtube Screenshot

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson delivered bombshell testimony to the House Select Committee on Tuesday afternoon, confirming in graphic detail that Donald Trump was glad to hear his supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as they attacked the U.S. Capitol.


Keep reading... Show less
cassidy hutchinson

Greg Abbott's 'Open Borders' Lie Dishonors Migrant Deaths

Gov. Greg Abbott

Youtube Screenshot

After at least 50 migrants were found dead from heat exposure after they were left trapped in an abandoned truck in San Antonio, Texas, this week, some mainstream media outlets became vehicles for right-wing politicians to exploit the horrific event by printing their outlandish comments without sufficient pushback.

On Monday night, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted, “These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

Keep reading... Show less
Greg Abbott
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}