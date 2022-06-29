Bombshell January 6 Hearing Ends With Evidence Of Witness Intimidation
On Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, provided the committee with testimony that was absolutely jaw-dropping. During her relatively brief appearance, Hutchinson recounted how:
- Trump tried to keep his followers from being scanned for weapons.
- Trump physically assaulted a member of his security detail in an effort to force the presidential limousine to go to the Capitol, where the crowd had already broken through police lines.
- Trump approved of the crowd’s call to “hang Mike Pence.”
Everything pointed to Trump wanting to personally lead the assault on the joint meeting of Congress from the steps of the Capitol. It was testimony that should shake even Trump’s most fervent supporters.
But as the committee hearing was wrapping up, Rep. Liz Cheney interrupted the closing moments with her own version of “Just one more thing.” That thing? Evidence that members of Trump’s team had attempted to intimidate witnesses appearing before the committee and attempting to suborn false testimony.
When Cheney leaned into the microphone for a final statement, she made it clear there was yet another bombshell coming in a day that had already left craters across everything Trump. That final salvo turned out to be evidence that Trump. or someone close to him, has been attempting to engage in witness intimidation.
If all this sounds like the most blatant, least subtle, absolutely obvious attempt to say, “You better clam up if you know what’s good for you,” there is something else it sounds like: It sounds exactly like the way Trump has always spoken to his employees at Trump Corporation.
As former Trump attorney Michael Cohen explained in his 2019 testimony, this baldfaced intimidation is absolutely classic Trump.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
