Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
maga
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

#EndorseThis: 'A Closer Look' At Trump's Pandemic Failure

Seth Meyers is still broadcasting from his attic, of course, but his producers have restored a more professional look to segments of "A Closer Look." The latest examines Trump's failure to heed repeated warnings about the looming pandemic from US intelligence officials, who tried to tell the president to do something besides play golf, watch Fox News, and post insulting tweets.

If that doesn't seem too funny, Meyers nevertheless finds a special Trumpian whiff of idiocy in the tragedy – as when the president obsessed over the mythical "war on Thanksgiving" last fall, with coronavirus on the horizon. He thinks that "novel coronavirus" was an unhelpful name, since Trump never reads a book. Maybe "Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue coronavirus" would have snapped him to attention. Or have the briefings delivered by beauty pageant contestants.

Click and chuckle.

trump