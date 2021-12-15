The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Video: Raskin Shoots Down Greene For Calling Democrats ‘Communists’

Reps. Jamie Raskin, left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) labeled Democrats “communists” for moving to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress, even after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack revealed the text messages he had received from Fox News hosts and the then-president’s eldest son, begging him to get Donald Trump to call off the violent insurrection.

“I’d like to the Democrats and the people on the January 6 committee to produce their text messages,” Greene demanded from the House floor Tuesday afternoon, “denouncing antifa BLM riots that raged across American cities for a year. I would love to read those.”

She went on to call the January 6 Select Committee a “kangaroo court,” and declared that it is “Congress’s job is to make laws not enforce them,” exposing a lack of understanding of how Congress and the Select Committee work. “That’s the role of the executive and the judicial branch of this government. But somehow the communists here in charge have forgotten or no, not forgotten, are purposefully abusing the Constitution and what this body of Congress is supposed to do.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) was not having it.“ We are not a banana republic because we hold everybody to equality under the law,” Rep. Raskin announced, “and we are not ‘communists’ as the gentlelady from Georgia suggested – that’s just the friends of the former president who you lionize, like the dictator of North Korea who he loves and Vladimir Putin, who said that the greatest tragedy of the 20th century was the collapse of the Soviet Union. So those are your friends – don’t put them on our side.”

Watch a short clip of their remarks:


Related Articles Around the Web
jamie raskin

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Biden's COVID-19 Relief Bill Created Millions Of Jobs, Report Confirms

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi with President Joe Biden

A new report from the Roosevelt Institute found that the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion spending bill passed by Democrats and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March — blunted some of the worst economic effects of COVID-19.

"There are many achievements to celebrate, from millions more jobs and higher wages to greater economic security and increased worker power," the report's authors, Mike Konczal and Emily DiVito, wrote. "And even better, we avoided the worst-case alternative: the weaker, slower recovery that was projected if the American Rescue Plan (ARP) had not passed, and deeper harm to those who've historically been left behind by past recoveries."

Keep reading... Show less
american rescue plan

Deafening Silence From Fox News On Network Hosts' January 6 Texts To Meadows

Laura Ingraham, right, with former President Donald Trump

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

Fox News let over 16 hours pass before even mentioning the bombshell information released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, which revealed failed attempts by multiple Fox personalities to convince then-President Donald Trump to call off a mob of his supporters who had attacked the Capitol. Those same hosts have deliberately lied about the attack ever since, and sought to stop the investigation.

Keep reading... Show less
mark meadows text messages
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}