Margie Greene Dunked Deep In ‘Gazpacho Police’ Ridicule

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes Hilarious Nazi Gaffe

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is being widely mocked after mispronouncing “Gestapo” and criticizing “Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police.”

Here are some of the hilarious responses:

Why Spotify’s Joe Rogan Implosion Keeps Getting Worse

What a way to mark Black History Month.

Turns out when Spotify’s right-wing podcast host Joe Rogan isn’t spreading lies and misinformation about a life-saving vaccine during a public health crisis, he’s been chronically using the N-word.

Will Media Cover Trump’s Alleged Crimes Like They Covered Hillary Clinton Emails?

Mainstream media outlets face a serious moral test: Will they give the same degree of front-page headlines and saturation TV coverage to news that former President Donald Trump may have mishandled classified materials, that they did to the infamous James Comey letter targeting Hillary Clinton in 2016?

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Department of Justice to examine Trump’s mishandling of official records, which has in turn set off discussions about whether Trump could potentially be criminally charged. This follows the news earlier this week, also from the Post, that the National Archives recently recovered 15 boxes of documents and other items from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida which he had illegally removed from the White House.

