Marjorie Greene Cares More About Jail Conditions For Capitol Rioters Than Juvenile Offenders

Over the weekend, former "defeated" President Donald Trump said that if he were somehow able to become president in 2024 (prison is more like it), he would hand out pardons to all the January 6 Capitol rioters. He took that fascist boast--and clearly learning nothing from the first insurrection--up a notch by encouraging his violent cult to do similar "protests" should he actually be held accountable for his coup attempt.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who vacillates between being an ordinary horrible person to being a flat-out Trump footstool, decided to play the former of the two when he called Trump's remarks very inappropriate. Further, Graham said, “No, I don't want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol."

Little does Graham know that classiness and respect for the rule of law or big no-nos in today's completely fascist GOP clown show.

Enter Marjorie Taylor Greene

In response to Graham's completely normal comments that one would expect from a Congressman in years past, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Telegram (her far-right-insanity got her booted from Twitter) and accused Graham of not caring enough about pretending the election was stolen or doing anything to thwart the will of the people in the most LEGIT election in our lifetime.

He didn’t care about election fraud in the 2020 election, even though thousands of Americans signed affidavits risking jail if they perjure themselves in court saying they witnessed election fraud.

He refused to object on J6 to Joe Biden’s electoral college votes.

He doesn’t care about our justice system being completely violated by Democrats in their political war against Republicans and President Trump.

Worse yet, the conspiracy-humping nutbag went on a rant about how terrible the January 6 rioters are being treated and how Graham doesn't care. Incredibly enough, Greene seems to care more for a bunch of violent MAGA cultists than juvenile offenders in prison for far less serious crimes.

Pretrial J6 defendants are Americans who are being held in solitary confinement for up to 23 hours a day while rotting away in prison and they haven’t even seen a day in court.

For example, Green's name is nowhere to be found on a bill introduced by Texas Democratic Sen. Sheila Jackson Lee that limits the use of solitary confinement on juvenile offenders. But that shouldn't stop her from using the darkest hour in our democratic republic to score more brownie points with the MAGA crowd.

Of course, leave it to Greene to do anything and everything to perpetuate the insanity of Donald Trump.

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

marjorie taylor greene

