NBC Reporter Thinks Matt Gaetz Will Be Indicted--Here's Why (VIDEO)

VIDEO: Matt Gaetz Probe Approved ‘At Highest Levels’ Of DOJ Last Summer
Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has positioned himself to be Trump's favorite toadie in his bizarre quest to pretend he's one of the defeated president's sons. He's usually the first Republican to parrot all of Trump's most outrageous lies and conspiracies.

But the creepy Trumplican might actually be related to Trump given all of his legal drama.

Indeed, the far-right, conspiracy-spouting Congressman's legal woes got worse this week when his ex- girlfriend testified to authorities. This has led to NBC reporter Marc Caputo believing that Gaetz will ultimately be indicted.

When this broke, the ex-girlfriend was talking to another woman who was talking to prosecutors that felt the woman may have recorded the call and may have patched in Matt Gaetz at the time and prosecutors suspect he tried to elicit or entice or suborn obstruction of justice and his ex-girlfriend may have participated in that. That was the basis of her getting an immunity deal; ‘don’t charge me for this and I’ll tell you the things you want to know," said Caputo

Caputo went even further

“Exactly what she told them is key but what’s important to note here is that she’s an important bridge that unlocks the case or unstalls it. It was stuck in neutral. Now the case is clearly going forward. I can’t promise he’s going to be indicted but the chances are higher."

Watch the entire interview below:

Matt Gaetz

