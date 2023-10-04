The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

McCarthy's Historic Ouster Provokes Calls For Revenge On Gaetz

Kevin McCarthy

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been ousted as the elected Speaker of the House of Representatives after a weeks-long campaign by his fellow Republican, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). The Republican Florida lawmaker vowed over the weekend to put a “motion to vacate” on the House floor, which he did Monday night. On Tuesday afternoon McCarthy lost the support of the majority in a full House vote.

No Speaker of the House has ever been ousted by a motion to vacate, according to the Associated Press, until McCarthy.

“The Office of the Speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives is hereby declared vacant,” the presiding Republican lawmakers declared. The final vote was 216-210.

No Democrats voted to support McCarthy as Speaker.

Overall House Republicans are furious with Gaetz, with some vowing to expel him should the House Ethics Committee submit a negative report on their investigation into his alleged possible sexual misconduct, unlawful drug use, and public corruption.

In addition to Gaetz, other House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy include Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Ken Buck (R-CO), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-PA), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT).

“After talking to a few House Republican lawmakers and aides,” during the vote to oust McCarthy as Speaker, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported he “would not be surprised to see someone move to have Gaetz expelled from the House Republican Conference.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) in a profane rant slammed Gaetz, in a recorded video, saying, “You want to come at me and call me a RINO you can kiss my ass! You go around talking your big game and thumping your chest on Twitter. Come in my office and have a debate mother —!”

Rep. Sam Graves (R-LA) held up his phone while delivering remarks against Gaetz, chastising him for fundraising off his efforts to oust McCarthy.

“Using official actions to raise money. It’s disgusting!” he told his colleagues.

What happens next? According to The New York Times, “If McCarthy is removed, the House would be paralyzed.”

“A vacancy in the speaker’s chair would essentially paralyze the House until a successor is chosen, according to multiple procedural experts. An interim speaker would be chosen from a list prepared by Mr. McCarthy and his staff at the beginning of the year, but staff intimately familiar with House rules say the role of that person would be to oversee a speaker election and little more.”

As for McCarthy, he has said if removed as speaker he would not resign from Congress. On Tuesday evening he said he would definitely not run again for Speaker.

Watch the videos above or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Kevin McCarthy

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Posts Wild Attack On Judicial System Hours After Gag Order

Trump Posts Wild Attack On Judicial System Hours After Gag Order

New York Attorney General Letitia James

Donald Trump

Just hours after New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron imposed a limited gag order and directed Donald Trump to remove his social media post targeting and attacking, by name, the judge’s law clerk, the ex-president Tuesday evening issued an attack targeting the legal system, and apparently, by extension, New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump

For These GOP Radicals, Kevin McCarthy Was Just A Bump In The Road

@LucianKTruscott
For These GOP Radicals, Kevin McCarthy Was Just A Bump In The Road

Mike Davis

Leon Trotsky just had a good day in the Congress of the United States. He was the man who conceived of the ideology of permanent revolution, of endless war against the bureaucracy and the evil establishment. That pretty much sums up the far-right radicals of the Republican Party. They’re not satisfied with a win here, a win there, maybe a draw in between. They want it all, and they want it now. When Kevin McCarthy wouldn’t play their game, they sent him into internal exile. To hell with governing! Up the revolution!

Keep reading...Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}