Fox News, Top Right-Wing Podcasters Buried Max Miller Domestic Abuse
The right-wing media ecosystem has largely buried recent reporting detailing alleged domestic abuse by Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), with Fox News spending just 4 minutes discussing the story and several popular podcasters ignoring it completely.
On July 28, The New York Times published details of alleged domestic abuse by Miller previously reported by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH). According to Politico, Miller’s “Republican colleagues have been slow to respond” to the story, with several prominent Ohio Republicans — including gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy and Vice President JD Vance — refusing to answer requests for comment from the outlet. On August 3, President Donald Trump described Miller as a “good person,” during a press gathering inside the Oval Office.
One GOP operative, meanwhile, described the situation as “Graham Platner on steroids,” referencing the former Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine who dropped out of his race on July 10 following reports of alleged sexual assault. And on August 2, Sen. Moreno called for Miller to drop out of the race before a looming August 5 deadline to replace him on the ballot before the November midterm elections. Moreno's statement came after Miller made a statement denying the accusations and saying that he would stay in the race.
Fox News has largely ignored the latest reporting, with the network dedicating just 4 minutes of coverage to the story. That coverage has mostly taken the form of headline reads from news anchors, with just one discussion occurring on The Five in which co-host Greg Gutfeld claimed he “didn't know about that” after co-host Jessica Tarlov brought up the reports about Miller. Newsmax spent eight minutes covering the latest reporting, including several discussions on August 3.
Media Matters also reviewed transcripts of several popular online shows within the right-wing media ecosystem, including The Benny Show, The Joe Rogan Experience, The Megyn Kelly Show, Steve Bannon's War Room, The Ben Shapiro Show, Loomer Unleashed, Tim Pool Daily Show, and Timcast IRL and found that none of them mentioned Miller or reporting about the alleged domestic abuse.
With research contributions from Rob Savilo and Harrison Ray
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
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