Some Republicans Finally Urge Alleged Abuser Miller To Drop Out As Deadline Looms
Ohio GOP Rep. Max Miller’s response to horrific domestic violence allegations has been a complete train wreck, with Miller looking worse and worse as he attempts to deny that he was ever violent toward his ex-wife and two-year-old daughter.
First it was releasing a nude photo of his toddler to try to claim he did not break her collarbone. Then it was releasing a string of text messages and emails to deny that he withheld the toddler’s beloved blue bunny stuffed animal, but which only proved that he did just that.
The saga has Republicans terrified that Miller will cost them a House seat in November’s midterms that should otherwise easily stay in the GOP column.
However, few Republicans have publicly called for Miller to step aside—likely because Miller has thus far dug in his heels and said he will fund his own campaign, and condemning him publicly would just add ammo for Democrats to use this fall.
The line among many House Republicans seems to be that the abuse allegations are “sad” and that right now they want a House Ethics Committee probe that Miller himself initiated to play out before they comment on whether they think Miller should step aside.“There’s all sorts of domestic events going on with 435 members of Congress all the time, it’s not my business to get engaged in it,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told Politico, adding that “we have to allow this process to play out. It’s just begun.”
Ick.
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), chair of the GOP Women’s Caucus, used similar wording.
“These are deeply troubling allegations, and they deserve a fair, thorough review. Due process is not optional—it is how the truth is established and justice is served. This is clearly an evolving situation, with new allegations continuing to emerge, which is all the more reason to let the full process play out and follow the facts wherever they lead,” Cammack said in a statement. “The Ethics Committee is now reviewing these allegations, and I respect that process. Above all, this is an incredibly painful situation for everyone involved, and my heart especially breaks for the little girl caught in the middle.”
So much for the women’s caucus sticking up for women.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) was asked if he agrees with Ohio GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno—Miller’s ex-father-in-law—that Miller should not only resign but be in prison, and he demurred.
“It’s a family matter and, um, I don’t have any observations beyond that,” Thune replied. What a backbone he has.Meanwhile, Sen. Jon Husted, an Ohio Republican facing a challenging reelection in the Buckeye State, at first echoed Thune’s sentiments.
“Let’s focus on letting them sort through this on a family level,” Husted told Newsmax on Tuesday when asked if Miller should drop out.
But by Thursday, after the disturbing bunny withholding story caught fire, Husted had changed his tone to call on Miller to step aside—likely because Miller depressing turnout in his House seat could also hurt Husted’s odds at reelection.
“I know both Max Miller and Emily Moreno, as well as their families,” Husted wrote in a post on X. “I am deeply saddened that their personal lives have become such a public matter, especially as it relates to their daughter, Ruthie.”
But Husted added, “Given everything they are facing, I do not see how a campaign for Congress benefits any of them. I believe Max would be making the right decision to step aside as a candidate and resign from Congress to focus on what is in the best interest of his daughter. Years from now, I believe he will look back and know it was the right choice for her.”
Time, however, is running out for Republicans to save this seat.The deadline for Ohio Republicans to replace Miller’s name on the ballot is Monday evening. And as of Friday, when this article was written, Miller had not dropped out.
Ultimately, if Republicans weren’t cowards, they wouldn’t be in this situation at all. Miller’s domestic violence allegations had been known for years, yet Republicans were silent and refused to punish him or call on him to step aside.
Now, they may pay for that cowardice with the loss of a winnable House seat.
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