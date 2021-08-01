The National Memo Logo

Kinzinger Warns McCarthy May Face Subpoena In Jan. 6 Probe

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

A Republican member of the House select committee probing the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol on Sunday wouldn't rule out calling on fellow members of Congress to testify. “I would support subpoenas to anyone that can shed light. ... If that's the leader, that's the leader," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., told ABC's This Week. He'd been asked if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, (R-CA), and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) — who spoke to former President Donald Trump the day a throng of his supporters attacked the Capitol — should be subpoenaed. “I want to know what the president was doing every...

Remember When DeSantis 'Won The Pandemic'?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Photo from Ron DeSantis' official Facebook

Reprinted with permission from Press Run

Florida has become a Covid-19 debacle, again.

Keep reading... Show less
