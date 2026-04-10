The Startling Facts That Melania Left Out Of Her Jeffrey Epstein Speech
President Donald Trump’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump, delivered an unexpected White House statement on Thursday denying her controversial links with the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — yet a recent report suggests there is more to the story.
“Epstein even claimed that the first time Trump slept with his now wife was on his plane, dubbed the Lolita Express,” The Daily Beast reported. “In her statement, Melania said she had never been on his plane.”
The report added, “The pedophile spoke extensively with author Michael Wolff in August 2017 for his bestseller Fire and Fury, two years before he was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019. Authorities say he died by suicide.”
Speaking at her unexpected press conference, the First Lady denied any links to Epstein. She also claimed that her name was not mentioned in any of the documents in the Epstein Files. Some of her claims were demonstrably false. For example, in 2002 Melania Trump sent an email to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in which she initiated by saying “HI!” and signed it “Love, Melania.” Maxwell meanwhile referred to then-Melania Knauss as “sweet pea.” Additionally, a 2016 email to Epstein from a redacted sender mentioned that Melania first met her future husband through Epstein.
“I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying’ wow what a hot piece of a--,’” the unknown sender wrote in the email.
"Be cautious about what you believe," Melania Trump said during her Thursday press conference. "These images and stories are completely false. I am not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, [unintelligible] victim's statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter."
Wolff is currently in the middle of a lawsuit with Melania Trump, confirming on his Substack on Thursday that at least some of the details about which he is being sued are unrelated to Epstein. Wolff said that Melania Trump does not live anywhere near the White House, with her relationship to Trump himself being “remote at best.” Although the Trumps want to move the lawsuit from New York where Wolff lives to Florida, where they allegedly live, Wolff argued that Trump actually lives in New York, especially while her son attended New York University.
"Basically, she has never left New York. She is trying to live the life of a superstar in New York," Wolff alleged.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
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