Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Disturbing Evidence Shows Officials ‘Deflated' Covid-19 Death Statistics To Spur Reopening

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The United States passed a grim milestone this week when researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore reported that the country's coronavirus death count had reached 100,000. But the number of COVID-19 fatalities and infections, many experts believe, is even worse than what is being reported. And journalists Darius Tahir and Adam Cancryn, in Politico, report that the number of deaths and new infections is being "deflated" at a time when President Donald Trump is pushing for states to reopen their economies sooner rather than later.

