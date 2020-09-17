Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Romney Slams GOP Senate Probe Of Biden As 'Not The Legitimate Role Of Government'

@alexvhenderson

Sen. Mitt Romney


Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Never Trump conservatives have been praising Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah as one of the few Republicans in Congress who is willing to stand up to President Donald Trump, and now, Romney is speaking out against a GOP investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his ties to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has said that the Committee will issue a report on Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine before the presidential election on November 3. Many Trump allies have promoted the debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine — not the Russian government, President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin — that interfered in 2016's presidential election, and that Ukraine interfered to help Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And Trump supporters are hoping that the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs report will be some type of "October surprise" that benefits Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

But Romney — the lone GOP senator who voted "guilty" on one of two articles of impeachment that Trump faced in a U.S. Senate trial earlier this year — considers the investigation of Hunter Biden and his connection to Burisma a huge waste of taxpayers' money. Romney, according to the Associated Press, spoke out during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 16 — saying that from the "outset," the investigation "had the earmarks of a political exercise."

"Obviously, it is the province of campaigns and political parties' opposition research, the media, to carry out political endeavors — to learn about or dust up one's opponent," Romney told fellow U.S. senators. "But it's not the legitimate role of government or Congress, or for taxpayer expense, to be used in an effort to damage political opponents."

Andrew Yates, a spokesman for Joe Biden, denounced the Hunter Biden/Burisma probe as "disgraceful" in an official statement. And two Democratic senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon called for "the cessation of any Senate investigation or activity that allows Congress to act as a conduit for Russian disinformation" in a resolution.

AP reporter Mary Clare Jalonick notes, "There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens, and Hunter Biden has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma."

Romney's willingness to vote "guilty" on an article of impeachment against Trump has been applauded by Democrats as well as Never Trump conservatives, but it has made him the least popular Republican U.S. senator among Trump's allies.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
mitt romney
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

FBI Director: Russia Is Intervening In 2020 Election To 'Denigrate Vice President Biden'

FBI Director Christopher Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified in Congress on Thursday that his agency and other U.S. intelligence officials are observing "very active efforts by the Russians to influence our elections" in an effort to "denigrate Vice President Biden."

The intelligence community previously determined that Russia had made such efforts during the 2016 presidential election as part of a campaign to assist Donald Trump. Trump has consistently downplayed and disputed those findings.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that he believes "the massive mail-in ballot" is "much more dangerous" than Russian election interference. Millions plan to vote by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans on Trump's watch.

From a Sept. 17 hearing of the House Committee on Homeland Security:

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS): Can you tell me if, as of this date, you have information that Russia is trying to influence the election for 2020?
CHRISTOPHER WRAY: Yes, I think the intelligence community's consensus is that Russia continues to try to influence our election, primarily through what we would call malign foreign influence, as opposed to what we saw in 2016 where there was also an effort to target election infrastructure, you know, cybertargeting? We have not seen that second part, yet, this year or this cycle.
But we certainly have seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020 through what I would call more the malign foreign influence side of things: social media, use of proxies, state media, online journals, etc., an effort to both sow divisiveness and discord and, and I think the intelligence community has assessed this publicly, to primarily, to denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment, that's essentially what we're seeing in 2020.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
christopher wray