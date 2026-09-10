'Hit Piece': Brash New Documentary Unmasks Musk At Venice Festival
It has been three years in the making, but the documentary Elon Musk called a “hit piece” before it was even filmed will be available for public consumption this October.
And Ashley St. Clair, the mother of Musk’s 13th child, joined filmmaker Alex Gibney to tease some apparent bombshells in the four-hour flick all about Musk.
According to the former journalist, St. Clair turned down a huge sum in exchange for signing a nondisclosure agreement that would have silenced her for the film.
“I was offered the opportunity not to speak for $40 million,” St. Clair told reporters at the Venice Film Festival where it debuted.
“When you’re offered something like that [to stay quiet], it really causes a debate in your head about what your speech means and how valuable that is and why do they want to offer me this amount of money to not speak?”
And while we don’t have all the specifics on what is in the doc, there are a few revelations and insinuations that suggest Musk doesn’t want this to hit theaters at all. For one, the documentary uses a CGI avatar and artificial intelligence voice syncing to simulate an interview with Musk using responses he’s really given in past interviews.
Referencing the 2024 election, St. Clair said that Musk had a “degree of certainty” about the results prior to their release that she “had never seen before.”
“He had told me [before the election] he was going to unleash the ‘anomaly in the matrix,’” said St. Clair—a main subject of the film—at the presser as text messages ran across a screen behind them. In one of the texts, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Musk says he has “ten thousand lasers in space.”
Musk has widely laughed off the meddling claims in Gibney’s film and has shared posts suggesting that it is a hit piece coming from the Democratic Party. Then again, the world’s first trillionaire has a track record of doing lots of meddling.
In Wisconsin, he offered million dollar checks to voters ahead of a key state Supreme Court election that he, despite pouring $20 million into trying to flip the state, lost by 11 points. Ultimately, his reach has gone further than the millions he has spent on statewide and presidential votes, with Musk having his hands in European elections as well.
In the film, which will be officially released on Oct. 19, Musk’s ex-wife, Justine Musk, and his father, Errol, also share some insight into his past. And there is plenty of dysfunction to go around.
From overcontrolling behavior with his first wife, referring to himself as the “alpha,” to alleged abuse from his father—who has previously said he’s not “proud” of his son—we are surely in for a wild, yet likely unsurprising ride, when it hits the big screen.
All of this is just the tip of the iceberg for describing Musk’s behavior. Gibney also comes for Musk’s Tesla empire, suggesting that he stole the credit from Martin Eberhard.
More than anything, though, the film seems to come for many of Musk’s self-inflating claims that rocketed him into his position today. Claims that, Gibney’s film suggests, are rooted in falsehoods or stolen valor.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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