Gay Dating App Grindr Goes Down In Dallas During GOP 'Trump-a-Palooza'
The fact that a queer dating app collapsed in Dallas at the onset of the Republican Midterm Convention there was not lost on critics on X.
“Of course ... of course,” posted podcaster Wajahat Ali.
Downdetecter, which logs and maps user problems on websites recorded the collapse of the dating and hook-up service Grindr Wednesday evening, just as the Republican National Committee was hosting its first-ever Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, at the American Airlines Center.It also mapped the biggest red splotch indicating an outage in and around Dallas.
“Man, I should become a Republican,” said another heckler on X, in response to a post indicating the outage.“Well, they say it’s a big tent,” posted another X user in response.
“Is this for real?” asked another critic. “It’s all so predictable, if so.”
Other X users suggested Grindr had inflated the outage and accused the site of “being cheeky,” but another user called it the classic indicator for “an average MAGA gathering.”
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in 2024 that the Grindr app in Milwaukee had crashed during the Republican National Convention in that city, despite Republicans kicking off the 2024 Republican National Convention with attacks on LGBTQ Americans, at times invoking religion, to raucous applause and approval from the GOP delegates.
“If that's the case, it aligns with Grindr activity during previous national conventions,” reported the Milwaukee daily.
After the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, a Vice article that cited sources from Grindr said the area around the 2016 convention's main hub saw user traffic increase by 66 percent. Other Grindr hotspots like Times Square; Capitol Hill; Disneyland; and South Beach, Florida, saw no comparable increase in user traffic at the time, the article said.The recurrent phenomenon underscores a long-standing political paradox.
While the official GOP platform frequently mirrors conservative stances on LGBTQ+ issues, behind-the-scenes digital traffic repeatedly tells a vastly different story. Observers note that these data spikes expose a stark disconnect between public partisan rhetoric and private individual behavior.
For decades, critics and tech analysts alike have tracked how large conservative gatherings correlate with a surge in localized activity on queer dating platforms. Data from past events suggests these outages are rarely random technical glitches, but rather the result of an unprecedented, hyper-localized strain on server bandwidth. When thousands of out-of-town delegates, staffers, and media personnel flood a single convention hub, the sudden data influx routinely overwhelms local cellular towers and app infrastructure.
As social media continues to roast the latest Dallas outage, the pattern serves as a viral reminder that what happens on the convention floor rarely reflects the full reality of what happens behind closed doors.
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet
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