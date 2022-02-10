The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

National Archives Seeks DOJ Probe Of Trump Purloining White House Records

Attorney General Merrick Garland

assets.vogue.com

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has requested the Dept. of Justice investigate Donald Trump’s handling of presidential records after it was forced to travel to Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida home, to retrieve 15 boxes of documents and other items that belong to the federal government.

“Archives officials suspected Trump had possibly violated laws concerning the handling of government documents — including those that might be considered classified — and reached out to the Justice Department,” The Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump, as numerous stories have noted, had a habit of ripping up papers, including important government documents and other items required by law to be retained and handed over to the National Archives.

The Post’s sources “said the discussions about the matter remained preliminary, and it was not yet clear whether the Justice Department would investigate. The department also might be interested in merely reclaiming classified materials.”

Despite having reclaimed 15 cartons, more is still missing. Trump’s aides reportedly are searching for the items.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
merrick garland

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Margie Greene Dunked Deep In ‘Gazpacho Police’ Ridicule

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes Hilarious Nazi Gaffe

Image via Flickr

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is being widely mocked after mispronouncing “Gestapo” and criticizing “Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police.”

Here are some of the hilarious responses:

Keep reading... Show less
marjorie taylor greene

Fox News Is Trapped In Its Own Bizarre Coverage Of Trump's Coup Plot

Two major stories broke last week that emphasize the extremism of the modern Republican Party, and neither of them have garnered substantial coverage on Fox News, the party’s main propaganda organ.

First, the Republican National Committee censured Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Thursday for their roles on the committee investigating the violent riots that consumed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and in doing so, appeared to describe those events as “legitimate political discourse.” Former President Donald Trump had summoned those rioters to Washington, D.C., as he sought to pressure congressional allies and his vice president, Mike Pence, to stop the certification of the 2020 election. Then on Friday, Pence said in a speech at a Federalist Society conference that “Trump is wrong” to say that Pence had the right to overturn the election when he tallied the electoral votes showing President Joe Biden’s victory.

Keep reading... Show less
fox news
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}