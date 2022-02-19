The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

National Archives: Trump Took 'Classified National Security' Documents From White House

Donald Trump, Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, Mike Pence, Mike Flynn, and Mike Pompeo in the Oval Office

The National Archives delivered more damning revelations in a letter Friday, finding that Trump White House aides were conducting official government business via non-approved non-government electronic messaging apps. NARA also confirmed that there were “items marked as classified national security information” in the 15 boxes being stored in the former president’s Mar-a-Lago suite, in violation of federal law.

“NARA has also learned that some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts, as required by section 2209 of the PRA,” the letter said, referring to the Presidential Records Act.

Trump won office in 2016 in part by distorting and politicizing Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email address and server, which were not violations of law.

The National Archives letter makes clear classified documents were in fact in those 15 cartons, and that it has contacted the DOJ: “Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice.”

It also reveals that as far back as 2018 it knew Trump was destroying documents and asked the White House Counsel to intervene. Although they said they would, the document destruction, reportedly including by flushing documents down the toilet, had continued.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump document theft

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Judge Orders Oath Keepers Leader  Rhodes Jailed Ahead Of Sedition Trial

Stewart Rhodes

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday said Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes should remain in jail as he awaits trial on a charge of seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in plotting the deadly January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Keep reading... Show less
Stewart Rhodes

Study: Many 'Pro-Life' Americans Would Help Friends Or Family Get Abortion

@AFP

Demonstrators on abortion issue at US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Washington (AFP) - Almost half of Americans morally opposed to abortion would help a friend or family member with arrangements to get one, and a majority would offer emotional support, a new study said Friday.

The authors of the paper, which appeared in the journal Science Advances, wrote the finding showed that people are willing to cross ideological and partisan lines to help others in their personal networks, something they referred to as "discordant benevolence."

"At first blush, these people may appear as hypocrites. They are not," said Sarah Cowan, a sociologist at New York University and the lead author of the article, in a statement.

Keep reading... Show less
abortion rights
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}