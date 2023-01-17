GOP Candidate Who Cried Voter Fraud Is Arrested In New Mexico Shootings Case
In December and January, the homes of Democratic officials in New Mexico have been the target of no-so-random shootings. State Sen. Linda Lopez and Antonio Moe Maestas had shots fired at their home and workplace respectively. Three bullets entered the room where Lopez’s 10-year-old daughter slept. Bernalillo County commissioners Adriann Barboa and Debbie O’Malley’s homes were also the target of gunfire. Luckily no one was hurt.
On Monday, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina held a press conference to announce a break in the case. Medina said that former Republican state House candidate Solomon Pena had been arrested. According to Medina, MAGA-candidate Pena is accused of “conspiring with, and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators.”
The motivation seems to have been that Pena didn’t believe he had lost his election. They even had video of Pena being arrested.
According to reports, Pena’s arrest comes about a week after an unnamed suspect was taken into custody. Police Chief Medina said the break in this case couldn’t come a day sooner. “We are very grateful that we were able to get this individual into custody and to hopefully bring a little relief to those that were affected and all of our lawmakers, especially with state legislature starting tomorrow.”
The Albuquerque Journal reports that investigators are looking into whether or not shots fired near Raúl Torrez’s campaign office—he ran for Attorney General—and shots fired near the office of State Sen. Antonio Maestas might be connected. However, at this time, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department say there is no evidence linking the group being accused of conspiracy in the other shootings with these shootings.
Pena was a Donald Trump, Kari Lake, Big Lie proponent who was trying some of that same pre-election day doubt-casting back in November.
\u201cThe only reason these folks will go vote tomorrow is because I just visited their South Valley house. I am out getting real votes. Miguel has to rely on rigging. Make America Great Again! Latinos para Trump!\u201d— Solomon Pena for NM (@Solomon Pena for NM) 1667851896
The results were the same. He lost. Bigly. Watch his arrest.
Police make arrest after standoffwww.youtube.com
Let’s leave this here for posterity.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
