The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Gingrich Threatens Select Committee Members With ‘Jail’

@LauraClawson

Gingrich Threatens Select Committee Members With ‘Jail’

i0.wp.com

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich went on Fox News over the weekend and threatened members of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Even in the language he used, not just the position he took, Gingrich made clear who rules his world.

“You’re gonna have a Republican majority in the House, a Republican majority in the Senate,” he said on Sunday Morning Futures. “And all these people who’ve been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email.”

”So tough and so mean and so nasty”? Gingrich might as well have painted his face orange before busting out that line, it’s such a direct imitation of what Donald Trump must be ranting to everyone who will listen in the Mar-a-Lago buffet line. But Gingrich wasn’t just threatening subpoenas.

“I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down,” Gingrich said. “The wolves are gonna find out they’re now sheep, and they’re the ones who are, in fact, I think, going to face a real risk of going to jail for the kind of laws that they’re breaking.”

Breaking laws? By investigating a bloody attack on the seat of government intended to stop Congress from doing its duty by certifying an election? This is the Republican position now: investigating crimes committed in support of Donald Trump is itself a crime. And Gingrich is not just some blast from the Republican past. He’s advising House Republican leaders in the runup to 2022.

Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the Republicans on the select committee, responded. Cheney took a serious tone:

Gingrich has been working on bringing the U.S. to this point for decades, though—and for most of that time, Cheney’s father Dick was right on board with it.

Kinzinger went for mockery:

But as ridiculous a figure as Gingrich is, as ridiculous as the threat may seem to be, this is where the Republican Party is: fiercely opposing any investigation of a coup attempt by its leader. That in itself is extraordinarily dangerous.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

From Your Site Articles
Newt Gingrich

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Ginni Thomas Appeared At Event With Oath Keepers Leader

Ginni Thomas Appeared At Event With Oath Keepers Leader

Image via Wikipedia

Rhodes, who founded the extremist militia group in 2009, is facing federal charges of seditious conspiracy for his connection to the January 6, 2021 insurrection. That day, Ginny Thomas passionately endorsed then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. and sent out her “love” to the insurrectionists who were trying to overthrow 2020’s presidential election results.

Keep reading... Show less
Ginni Thomas

One America News Played Key Role In Trump’s Fake Elector Scheme

One America News Played Key Role In Trump’s Fake Elector Scheme

Image via screengrab and modified by National Memo

It’s been over a year since President Joe Biden took office — but damaging information continues to emerge about the many illegitimate efforts mounted by former President Donald Trump and his campaign to nullify the results of the 2020 election.

The latest wave of stories stems from the involvement of top campaign figures, including Trump’s then-attorney Rudy Giuliani, in submitting fake slates of “alternate” Electoral College votes for Trump from multiple swing states that Biden had won. Another figure involved in this effort to undermine Biden’s election, it turns out, was Christina Bobb from the pro-Trump channel One America News.

Keep reading... Show less
One America News
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}