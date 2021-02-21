The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Oath Keeper claims she met with Secret Service before Capitol riot

@reuters

Jessica Watkins

By Linda So WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A leader of the far-right "Oath Keepers" group charged in the deadly U.S. Capitol riots said she was in Washington on Jan. 6 to provide security for legislators and meet with Secret Service agents, according to a court filing. Jessica Watkins, 38, is one of nine associates of the far-right anti-government group charged for conspiring to storm the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. Prosecutors said Watkins entered the Capitol building illegally, which her attorney appears to acknowledge when they wrote in a peti...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
oath keepers

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Police Leadership Confronts Far-Right Extremism In The Ranks

@DavidNeiwert
Photo by Matt Popovich on Unsplash

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

American policymakers face a real conundrum when it comes to tackling the spread of right-wing extremism and its attendant terroristic violence, a problem that became self-evident amid the January 6 Capitol insurrection and its aftermath: How can law enforcement effectively curtail the illegal activities of right-wing extremists when so many officers are themselves participants in these movements?

Keep reading... Show less
extremist police officers

Close
Copy link