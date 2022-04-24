The National Memo Logo

Pompeo Torched On Twitter For ‘Epic Freudian Slip’

Mike Pompeo, right, with Laura Ingraham on her Fox News show

Youtube Screenshot

Mike Pompeo, who served as former U.S. Secretary of State under the Trump administration, caused a bit of confusion with his recent slip-up on live television.

But, according to HuffPost, some critics saw the jaw-dropping slip-up as "a rare moment of honesty" for the former government official who has a history of sharing false narratives. During his appearance on Fox News with Laura Ingraham asked Pompeo: "Why does the left act as if conservatives are a bigger threat to America than the” Chinese Communist Party?"

“Because, in fact, we often are," Pompeo answered before veering off into a rant to explain why he believes the so-called "left" has "'deep ties' to communism,'" The Post notes.


As expected, Twitter users immediately weighed in with their reactions to Pompeo's remarks. One user tweeted, "Having spent two years reporting on Pompeo, I can attest to how dangerous he is. He turned USAID into a rogue playground for right-wing extremists."

Another user wrote, "Wow. He almost accidentally tells the truth for a split second but then ruins it with an avalanche of bullshit. The @GOP is so “anti-communist” that they’ve been compromised by Russia since the mid-90’s."




Printed with permission from Alternet.

Mike Pompeo

