#EndorseThis: Pramila Jayapal Smacks Attorney General For Ignoring Right-Wing Extremism

@nationalmemo

Attorney General William Barr

Remember when gangs of armed thugs swarmed into the Michigan capitol last spring, carrying Confederate flags, swastika banners, and automatic weapons? Remember how they threatened to lynch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because they hate her efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus?

We remember -- and so does Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who reminded Attorney General William Barr of that disturbing display when he testified yesterday before the House Judiciary Committee. She drew a sharp contrast between Barr's reaction to that outrage and his response to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the nation's capital and across the country. And she did it in a way that Barr isn't likely to forget. (h/t Really American PAC).


William Barr
This Trump Voter Believed Virus Was ‘A Hoax’ — Until It Ravaged His Own Family

@alexvhenderson
Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Two months ago, Tony Green — right-wing author and columnist for the LGBTQ website Dallas Voice — still bought into the claim that COVID-19 was a "hoax" designed to hurt President Donald Trump. But that was before he became seriously ill from it along with members of his family, and now, Green is urging others to take the pandemic seriously so that they won't have to suffer a similar fate.

In a recent column, Green (who voted for Donald Trump in 2016) recalls that in May and early June, he was still describing the pandemic as a "scamdemic."

Keep reading... Show less
tony green