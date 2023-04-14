Huh? Tim Scott Responds To Abortion Question With 'Word Salad'
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is unsure about his stance on the issue of abortion bans.
Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, Republicans have suffered losses in major elections — including the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court race — partly due to GOP candidates' restrictive proposals around abortion bans.
While visiting voters in New Hampshire Thursday, the GOP senator was asked by Newsmax if he would support a federal ban on abortions.
Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a clip of Scott's response to Newsman's question, writing, "this is quite the word salad from Tim Scott on a national abortion ban."
"I'm very pro-life," Scott replied. "I never walked away from that. But the truth of the matter is, when you look at the issues on abortion, I start with a very important conversation I had in a banking hearing when I was sitting in my office and listening to Janet Yellen, the secretary of the treasury, talk about increasing the labor force participation rate for African American women who are in poverty by having too many abortions."
WMRU9 Political Director Adam Sexton also recently interviewed Scott on the issue of abortion and shared a clip of his conversation with the senator, writing, "In a 1-on-1 interview with @WMUR9, Sen. Tim Scott @votetimscott says the Dobbs decision left abortion policy to the states, but if he's President he says he would sign a 20-week federal abortion ban into law."
The senator announced the launch of his presidential exploratory committee Wednesday, April 12.
Social media users tactfully teased Scott for stumbling on his stance.
Kaz Weida: "When you want to say yes but know it's political suicide."
Jordan Klepper: "Hell of an argument for having better conversations around abortions through perhaps the most confused conversation around abortion, I've heard."
Sarah Longwell: "Tim Scott seems to think he can run for President of the United States and never have to tell anyone his position on abortion."
Paul Waldman: "'Abortion is an issue about which people have said many things. In conclusion, America is a land of contrasts. Look over there!' [turns and runs away]."
@PrettyLupone: "Reporter: Do you support a fed ban on abortions? Tim Scott: Janet Yellen's banking summit made me anti-choice."
Charlotte Clymer: "Tim Scott gives an answer that sounds like a 9th grader trying to stretch that essay just 100 more words to meet the assignment requirements but without actually answering the question."
Ray Suarez: "Begins with 'I would simply say...' then, doesn't."
Sean Illing: "This is like popping a helium balloon and watching it fly aimlessly across the room."
Keith Boykin: "It's a yes or no question."
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.