The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Riot Shields And Metal Detectors Are A Reminder Of Trump's Insurrection ​​

Ex-Cop Busted In Capitol Riot Defies Court Order To Buy Dozens Of Guns
Photo by Tyler Merbler (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A year after then-President Donald Trump's supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, signs of heightened security are visible everywhere, from police riot shields ready near doorways to metal detectors outside the House of Representatives chamber.

Miles of steel fencing that ringed the Capitol complex after the riot came down in July. The thousands of armed National Guard troops deployed immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack have long gone home.

But U.S. Capitol Police officers - in larger numbers and more heavily equipped than in the past - are posted around the grounds, while the department has added defensive equipment. Lighter fencing remains in place in some locations.

Once thronged by 2.5 million visitors a year, Capitol hallways now echo with emptiness. Almost everyone who comes into the complex must be a member of Congress or display a staff ID - a restriction prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress passed a $2.1 billion bill in July that provided $100 million for the Capitol Police force, $300 million for new security measures and more than $1 billion for the Pentagon - of which $500 million will go to the National Guard, whose funds were depleted in the security ramp-up after the riot.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, hired to revamp the force after the attack, on Wednesday acknowledged that lawmakers are seeing more security equipment around the Capitol.

"I'm sure that as you walk around the campus there's times when you pass through a door and you'll notice that there's a stack of shields behind the door. So we've got them deployed around the campus in case we need them," Manger said, adding that the force plans to hire about 280 more officers this year.

Manger has said the Capitol Police as an organization is stronger and better prepared now than before the riot and has worked to fix leadership, intelligence and planning failures.

Around 140 police officers were injured when Trump's supporters stormed the building, trying to prevent Congress from formally certifying his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. The rioters fought with police for hours, smashed windows and sent lawmakers and staff running for their lives.

One officer who battled rioters died the day after the attack and four who guarded the Capitol later died by suicide. Four rioters also died, including a woman https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-death/woman-killed-in-siege-of-u-s-capitol-was-veteran-who-embraced-conspiracy-theories-idUSKBN29C2NV who was shot by a police officer while trying to climb through a shattered window in a door inside the Capitol leading into an area known as the Speaker's Lobby.

Lawmakers from both parties joined in calls for better security after the assault, but the reaction to various steps taken has been partisan. In particular, some House Republicans have voiced complaints about the five metal detectors installed at the entrances to the House chamber, where police on the day of the riot barricaded doors and lawmakers dove for cover as people in the mob tried to force their way in.

Some House Republicans, staunch defenders of gun rights, have called the metal detectors a political show, with congressmen Andrew Clyde and Louie Gohmert filing a lawsuit seeking their removal.

Security is due to be heavier than usual on Thursday, the anniversary of the attack. The House and Senate both are planning events to mark the anniversary and Biden plans to give a speech at the Capitol. The Senate is scheduled to be in session on Thursday. The House is not.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, on Wednesday said the false claims about a stolen election that underpinned last year's attack could bring fresh violence again at some point.

"The insurrection will not be an aberration. It well could become the norm," Schumer said, unless Congress addresses "the root causes" of Jan. 6 through election reforms.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Will Dunham and Scott Malone)

From Your Site Articles
january 6th

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

These 2022 Big Lie Republican Wins Could Spell Doom For 2024

The Real Steal Is Coming — In 2024
The Real Steal Is Coming — In 2024

In 2020 and early 2021, a handful of Republican elections officials pushed back against Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss, defending the integrity of the voting process and the will of the voters. Now that Trump’s Big Lie has fully overtaken the Republican Party, the basic honesty and integrity involved in that may become a thing of the past. An analysis by National Public Radio finds that at least 15 candidates who have tried to undermine the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s 2020 win are running for secretary of state—usually a state’s top elections official, potentially putting these enemies of democracy in a position to overturn the next election.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the Republican who famously recorded a conversation in which Trump pressured him to “find 11,780 votes”—enough to hand Trump a win despite his Election Day loss—has two primary opponents who opposed certifying Biden’s election. One of them, Rep. Jody Hice, voted against certification in Congress. He has Trump’s endorsement.

Keep reading... Show less
big lie

Powerful Ad Uses Republican Reps Own Words About January 6 Against Them

@alexvhenderson
Image via Screebgrab

After the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol Building, Never Trump conservatives were hoping that the Republican Party would abandon then-President Donald Trump. But that didn’t happen; Trump’s stranglehold on the GOP is as strong as ever. And an ad by the Republican Accountability Project, released almost a year after the Capitol insurrection, slams some prominent Republicans who criticized Trump following the attack but went back to groveling before him.

The ad from RAP (formerly Republican Voters Against Trump) opens by asking, “Remember what Republicans leaders said after January 6?” And it goes on to show what House Minority Leader Kevin McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin (not to be confused with right-wing radio host Mike Gallagher) and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas had to say.Never Trump conservative Bill Kristol tweeted the ad on January 4:

Keep reading... Show less
january 6th
x
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "851429526655074304", contdata: { title: "Riot shields and metal detectors are a reminder of deadly U.S. Capitol assault", numimg: 6, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1641403617", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>