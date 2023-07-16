The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

'Bannon's Meat Puppet': RFK Jr. Torched For Blaming Ukrainian Deaths On US

@MJBoddie
RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Widely known for his anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., recently suggested Russia is not responsible for the deaths of Ukrainian youth, despite the country's invasion on Ukraine last year.

Son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy — the presidential hopeful tweeted Friday, "Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian youth have already died because America's foreign policy establishment manipulated their country into war to fulfill vain + futile geopolitical fantasy. Now, rather than acknowledge failure, Biden admin prepares to sacrifice American lives too."

Kennedy continued, "Meanwhile, our cities decay, our infrastructure falls apart, our middle class hollows out, crime soars, chronic disease and addiction run rampant. We can heal all of this if we try. But not if we pour our resources into foreign adventures. Biden has lost his way. He is out of touch with the real needs and priorities of the American people. Do you care more about global military dominance, or would you like to rebuild our prosperity from the inside out? #Kennedy24"

The conspiracy theorist was met with staunch criticism from several journalists, political strategists and experts Saturday morning.

Mehdi Hasan commented: "Even if you believe America or NATO 'provoked’ the Russian invasion, to blame the deaths of innocent Ukrainians on anyone else but the Russians who are actually *killing them* is beyond dishonest. Notice that RFK Jr. can't even bring himself to mention Russia here. Not one word."

Political strategist and New York Times bestselling author Rick Wilson said: "You're Steve Bannon's meat puppet."

National Security Foreign Policy reporter Mark Toth replied: "What an utter dunce @RobertKennedyJr has become. Gone are any remnants of his uncle's statesmanship. ^ #Putin's puppeteering on full display. If JFK were alive, he'd be saying something like, 'Ask not what liberty can do for you, but what you can do for liberty in #Ukraine.'"

Eugene Freedman, counsel to the president of National Air Traffic Controllers Association, added: "This guy is a dangerous threat to the free world. If he thinks Ukraine did anything to deserve being invaded by Russia he's actually insane. If he's doing this as an act, he's even more dangerous."

Former congressman Joe Walsh said: "Shame on you. I'm so f***ing sick & tired of u blaming America bcuz RUSSIA invaded a sovereign nation. Ukrainians have died defending their country. Ukrainians have died bcuz RUSSIA killed them. Not us. RUSSIA. RUSSIA has targeted civilians & committed war crimes. Shame on u."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rfk jr.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump On The World Stage Was Cringeworthy

@monacharenEPPC
Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2018
Former President Donald Trump

One of the most absurd claims the leading candidate for the GOP nomination makes about himself and his term in office is that he restored global respect to the United States. He said it frequently when he was in office, and stressed to Bret Baier three weeks ago that he's running again "because I want to make America great again. We had great — we were respected all over the world. Very simple."

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}