Angry Republicans Already Considering Whether To Oust Their New Speaker

Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson

Just two and a half months into his job, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is leading a caucus of increasingly angered and frustrated Republicans, with some GOP lawmakers privately and even publicly attacking their new leader – after ousting their previous one.

House Republicans

Why Democracy May Depend On An Orderly Southern Border

@FromaHarrop
Why Democracy May Depend On An Orderly Southern Border

A section of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

Joe Biden surely knows that chaos at the border threatens his reelection. America's future as a democracy can't wait for the much-needed overhaul of the immigration system. November is approaching, and Biden must take radical steps to deal with the crisis.

Democrats
