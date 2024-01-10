Recording Reveals Roger Stone Urged Murder Of Congressional Democrats
In 2020, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-New York) was not only critical of then-President Donald Trump, but also, of some of his loyalists — including veteran GOP operative Roger Stone. And Mediaite's Diana Falzone, along with The New Republic and The Guardian, is reporting that Stone was so angry with Nadler and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) that year that he made threatening remarks about them.
Falzone reports that Mediaite has obtained a copy of a recording in which Stone, in a Florida restaurant, is heard telling ally Sal Greco, "It's time to do it. Let's go find Swalwell. It's time to do it. Then, we'll see how brave the rest of them are. It's time to do it. It's either Nadler or Swalwell has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let's go find Swalwell and get this over with. I'm just not putting up with this s*** anymore."
On July 10, 2020, Nadler tweeted comments critical of Trump and Stone, posting, "A jury found Roger Stone guilty. By commuting his sentence, President Trump has infected our judicial system with partisanship and cronyism and attacked the rule of law. @House Judiciary will conduct an aggressive investigation into this brazen corruption."
A Mediaite source told the publication, "Stone had been at war with Nadler and Swalwell for years. He just hates them."
Swalwell and Nadler have both been members of the House Judiciary Committee, which Nadler formerly chaired.
The Guardian's Martin Pengelly reports, "Swalwell is a prominent anti-Trump voice and a magnet for Republican attacks. As Judiciary chair, Nadler oversaw Trump's first impeachment, for seeking political dirt in Ukraine. In 2020, Nadler said the (Judiciary) Committee would investigate Trump's commutation of Stone's sentence on seven counts related to attempts to obstruct the investigation of Russian election interference in 2016. Stone was sentenced to 40 months but never went to prison."
The New Republic's Tori Otten notes, "Stone, a notorious conservative political operative, has long been a loyal Trump adviser and ally. Video footage released in August revealed that Stone began strategizing to overturn the 2020 election at least as early as November 5 — two days before the vote had been called."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
