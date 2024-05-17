The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Arizona Prosecutors Can't Find Giuliani To Serve Criminal Summons

@alexvhenderson
Rudy Giuliani's efforts to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election results have resulted in both civil lawsuits and two criminal indictments for the former New York City mayor. Giuliani is among Trump's co-defendants in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference case, and in late April, he was indicted by a grand jury in a separate election interference case being prosecuted by State Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, in Arizona.

But according to CNN, Arizona officials have been unable to "serve" Giuliani "with notice of his indictment."

CNN's Zachary Cohen reports that Giuliani "is the only defendant prosecutors have been unable to serve with a summons, according to Richie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Arizona Attorney General's Office."

Giuliani, the summons says, must appear before a judge on Tuesday, May 21.

"The day after the state-level grand jury handed up its indictment," Cohen reports, "two agents for the (Arizona) Attorney General's Office traveled to New York City with plans to hand-deliver the notice to Giuliani, Taylor said. The agents believed Giuliani was likely in his New York City apartment because he had recently video streamed from there — which they determined by matching the setting of the feed with pictures of the interior of the residence from an old real estate listing."

Cohen adds, "But upon arriving at the building, a person at the front desk told the agents they were not allowed to accept service of the documents, according to Taylor, who added that the individual did not dispute Giuliani lived there."

In addition to Giuliani, the Trump allies indicted in Mayes' case include former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorneys Boris Epshteyn, Jenna Ellis, and Christina Bobb (formerly of One America News). Trump himself has not been indicted.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

