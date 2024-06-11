Rudy Giuliani Blasted For Misogynist And Racist Attack On Fani Willis
On Friday, June 6, former New York City Major Rudy Giuliani spoke at Grace Christian Church in Sterling Heights, Michigan as part of the far-right Christian nationalist ReAwaken America Tour. During the speech, Giuliani angrily railed against Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and described her as "Fani the ho."
Mother Jones' Stephanie Mencimer posted video of Giuliani's speech on X, formerly Twitter.
Giuliani is among former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in Willis' election interference/RICO indictment, which is presently in limbo while courts examine her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade — who has been removed from the case.
Many of Trump's allies have been arguing that because Willis had a romantic relationship with Wade, the case should be thrown out altogether. But Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, although critical of Willis, ruled that the relationship did not constitute a full-fledged conflict of interest.
McAfee let Willis stay on the case. But McAfee's ruling has been appealed by Trump's legal team, and the case appears unlikely to go to trial before the 2024 presidential election in November.
Although Giuliani himself is Catholic — not evangelical — the ReAwaken America Tour is a far-right evangelical Christian nationalist/MAGA event that was founded by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in 2022 and has featured ultra-MAGA speakers like GOP operative Roger Stone and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
On X, Giuliani has been drawing criticism for his attack on Willis.
Attorney Ray Moss tweeted, "As an attorney, an officer of the court, this kind of language is repugnant, about another member of the bar, @RudyGiuliani, Attorney Giuliani, especially where you were a Mayor and an officer in the federal legal system. Is this the kind of language you want in our national discourse? This hate speech is far below locker room talk."
Watch the full video below or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
