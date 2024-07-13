Federal Judge Revokes Rudy Giuliani's Bankruptcy Protection
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani no longer has bankruptcy protection, which means the Georgia election workers he defamed can now move to enforce the nine-figure judgment against him.
On Friday. United States bankruptcy judge Sean Lane officially handed down his ruling rescinding Giuliani's bankruptcy protection, which means Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss can now levy any and all of Giuliani's assets to satisfy the defamation judgment they won in December.
"When confronted with complaints about a failure to satisfy the Bankruptcy Code’s obligations as to financial transparency, most debtors will respond by curing at least some—if not all—of the defects," Lane wrote in the ruling posted to Bluesky by legal journalist Joshua Friedman. "By contrast, Mr. Giuliani has done nothing."
"The lack of financial transparency is particularly troubling given concerns that Mr. Giuliani has engaged in self-dealing and that he has potential conflicts of interest that would hamper the administration of his bankruptcy case," he added. "
After news of Lane's decision became public, various journalists, commentators and legal experts celebrated Freeman and Moss getting justice, and their pro bono (meaning "for the public good") attorneys working on their behalf. Anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project called the ruling "well deserved."
"Congrats to patriots Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss," the group tweeted.
Mediaite contributing editor Sarah Rumpf also lauded the decision, posting to her X/Twitter account: "[H]ope America’s Mayor enjoys the “finding out” part of FAFO [f— around, find out]."
"Sometimes the good guys win," tweetedVanity Fair special correspondent Molly Jong-Fast.
Former federal prosecutor Richard Signorelli shed additional light on the attorneys representing Freeman and Moss, who are from the international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.
"I guarantee you that they will leave no stone unturned in order to strip indicted criminal Giuliani of almost everything he owns & earns," he tweeted.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
