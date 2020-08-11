Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Rush Limbaugh Revives Crude Sexist Smear Against Sen. Harris

Video screenshot from the August 10, 2020, edition of Premiere Networks' The Rush Limbaugh Show/ MediaMatters

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is widely seen as a leading choice to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate. As Biden moves closer to announcing his running mate, Rush Limbaugh revived a smear against Harris that implies that she advanced her career by dating a prominent politician.

Limbaugh has launched sexist attacks on Democratic politicians, family members, and aides for decades, frequently tying the attacks to personal relationships and marriages. This was particularly true of Hillary Clinton, for example.

The sexist narrative against Harris, pushed in graphic terms by a variety of fringe right-wing figures before spreading to Fox News, involved her past relationship back in the 1990s with Willie Brown, a former speaker of the California Assembly and mayor of San Francisco. During Harris' own presidential campaign in 2019, Fox News personality Tomi Lahren tweeted a message at her going well beyond previous innuendos on the network and instead used language that could be traced right back to the fever swamps: "Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?"

On the August 10 edition of The Rush Limbaugh Show, the eponymous Medal of Freedom recipient took an opportunity to bring the topic up all over again.

In response to a comment by Brown in his latest newspaper column this past weekend that "Harris is a tested and proven campaigner who will work her backside off to get Biden elected," Limbaugh went off on a particularly vile sexist tangent, declaring: "If anybody knows her backside, it's Willie Brown."

"And I mean in the biblical, intimate sense," Limbaugh continued. "He knows her backside. They've both acknowledged it. She knows his. Even though his backside is not as big as hers — but — but, look, I got distracted."


New Must-Read Report Details Each Lethal Step In Trump’s Pandemic Response

@alexvhenderson
Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump and his allies continue to insist that he has handled the coronavirus pandemic remarkably well, claiming that the death count from COVID-19 would be much higher in the United States if he hadn't been so proactive and quick to respond to the crisis. But such claims are ludicrous, as Trump seriously downplayed the threat back in January and February and even described it as a Democratic "hoax." And journalist William Saletan, in an in-depth "blow-by-blow account" for Slate, argues that "tens of thousands" of American lives could have been saved if Trump had done a better job handling the crisis.

"The story the president now tells — that he 'built the greatest economy in history,' that China blindsided him by unleashing the virus, and that Trump saved millions of lives by mobilizing America to defeat it — is a lie," Saletan emphasizes. "Trump collaborated with [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping], concealed the threat, impeded the U.S. government's response, silenced those who sought to warn the public, and pushed states to take risks that escalated the tragedy. He's personally responsible for tens of thousands of deaths."

Keep reading... Show less
